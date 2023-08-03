Young woman in critical condition after Quebec City ATV incident
A woman in her twenties is in critical condition after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident Wednesday in Quebec City's Beauport borough.
Emergency services were called to a vacant lot in front of the Beuport outdoor centre around 2:45 p.m.
"Once first responders were on the scene, the woman lost consciousness and resuscitation maneuvers were quickly initiated," a press release from Quebec City police (SPVQ) reads.
She was in critical condition when taken to hospital.
The circumstances of the event were not immediately clear.
SPVQ investigators and forensic identification technicians were dispatched to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split, here’s a timeline of their relationship
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Here's a look at key moments from their relationship through the years, from hosting international visitors to big moments, scandals and more.
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already caused damage and injuries
The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands this week was slowly moving west Thursday but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago.
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian shelling on Thursday damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of modern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.
Toronto
-
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will getting rid of civil jury duty address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
-
Teen missing in Lake Ontario found dead: police
A teenager who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton over the weekend was found dead, police confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Stabbing victims arrive at southwestern Ont. emergency department overnight only to find it’s closed
Three teenagers who were stabbed at a sweet 16 birthday party in Clinton, Ont. late last month were driven to the local hospital, only to find out the emergency department (ED) was closed.
-
Teenager charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation
A 17-year-old is facing charges after London police responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in the city’s west end.
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault's Station Mall to spend $60M creating food and entertainment centre
Management at Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie have announced a $60 million plan to transform the former Sears location early next year.
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Housing waitlist grows in the Sault as delays mean delinquent tenants live rent-free
The number of people living in social housing in the Sault who have fallen behind on their rent has skyrocketed in recent years.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
New report cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs among health-care gaps in Canada
The Canadian Institute for Public Health Information (CIHI) released a new report on Wednesday, highlighting issues within Canada's health-care system that millions have already felt.
-
Trudeaus' split a reminder of public life's challenges
When asked about Wednesday's separation announcement by the prime minister and his wife, Calgarians spoke up for one long-standing adage: private lives are best left private.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Woman seriously injured, man charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a man into custody after a woman was stabbed in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
-
20 fire safety violations alleged before Vancouver building destroyed by flames: court records
The owners of a Vancouver apartment building that was destroyed by flames are currently involved in court proceedings related to allegations they violated 20 separate fire safety regulations last year, according to records.
-
BC Ferries is aiming for a smooth long weekend, but no guarantees
During a rare news conference involving top brass, BC Ferries’ CEO insisted that the corporation has pulled-out all the stops to ensure it’s smooth sailing this B.C. Day long weekend, but stopped short of guaranteeing it.
Edmonton
-
Driver crashes into parkade at Edmonton airport
Emergency crews were called to the Edmonton International Airport on Wednesday after a crash in the parkade.
-
Métis artist 'super excited' to see his Indigenous Edmonton Elks logo design used on helmets
An Indigenous-style logo will adorn helmets worn by the Edmonton Elks when they return to the turf next week.
-
Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
Windsor
-
Are low-cost airlines actually cheaper? A comparison of three carriers that fly out of YQG
Following an announcement by Flair Airlines this week that the carrier will be introducing more direct flights to sunny destinations out of Windsor International Airport, we wanted to know if low-cost carriers actually save you money in the long run.
-
Windsor police seize $36K in drugs following raid at downtown magic mushroom shop
An illegal magic mushroom dispensary in Windsor was raided for the second time Tuesday, police arrested one employee and have a warrant out for the arrest of the business owner.
-
Buskers on the block: Downtown sidewalks to serve as centre stage
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) has allocated roughly $10,000 for a pilot project paying performers to set up on sidewalks Saturday evenings through August.
Regina
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaign
A group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Details of new LRT risk assessment expected today
As the latest shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service enters its 18th day, transit officials are expected to announce more details about the work required to get trains back on the tracks.
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
-
2nd degree murder charge laid after man found dead in Gatineau, Que.
Police in Gatineau, Que. have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 31-year-old man overnight as part of an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Storm brings hailstones the size of golf balls to Sask. communities
Some residents in the Prince Albert area and on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation are busy with clean-up efforts after a powerful storm, with hailstones larger than a golf ball, swept through Monday night.