Young woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal's east end, man arrested

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night.

Officers received a call at around 7:00 p.m. concerning a conflict between two people in the residence on Aylwin St. near the intersection of Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.

The woman in her 20s was stabbed at least once in her upper body. She was brought to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested near the scene with blood on him, according to CTV's information. Following the arrest, he was transported to a detention centre to meet investigators.

The man was known to the police before the altercation.

Police told CTV News they are trying to determine if and how the two knew each other.

Police set up a perimeter allowing investigators to survey the scene.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.