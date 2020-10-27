MONTREAL -- A young woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital after a fire broke out at a multiplex near the intersection of Rosemont Blvd. and Saint-Vallier St. in Rosemont early Tuesday morning.

The young woman, estimated to be 17 years old, had been taken to the CHUM along with four other people, the Montreal fire department said.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. and rose to a second-level alarm. Around 60 firefighters were on scene.

"At the firefighters' arrival, a lot of smoke was coming out of the building," the department said.

Once the intervention is complete, firefighters will determine the extent of the damage to the building -- which includes a depanneur on the ground level and three residences above.