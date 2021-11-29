MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public’s health to find a missing 20-year-old woman from Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Laura Maria Feher is a young white woman, 1.7 metres (5’6”) tall, weighs 73 kilograms (160 lbs.) and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. at her home in DDO. Police say they have reason to be concerned for her health and safety.

When she left, she was wearing a short black coat, a purple t-shirt sticking out the bottom of the coat, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance can speak with the local police station, or call 911.