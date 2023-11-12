MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Young Quebec soccer stars competing in West Island futsal championship

    This weekend, about 100 teams from across Quebec are vying for a futsal championship on Montreal's West Island.

    Futsal is like soccer, but played indoors on a hard surface.

    The Pierrefonds Community High School is one of three hosts for this weekend’s tournament.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Matt Grillo.

