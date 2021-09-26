SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QUE. -- A driver in his twenties is in the hospital after being extracted from accident wreckage in a city north of Montreal.

First responders freed the man from his vehicle after he crashed into the side of a condo building in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines in the Laurentians.

The accident occurred early Sunday at around 2:50 a.m., on de l'Envol Street.

The driver was travelling south on Highway 335 when, for unclear reasons, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the residential building.

The 27-year-old Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines resident was taken to hospital in critical condition. His condition has since stabilized.

No one else was reported injured.

The area was closed to traffic Sunday as investigators surveyed the scene.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 26, 2021.