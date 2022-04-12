Young Montreal-area woman fighting for life after apparent car-surfing incident

Two young women have been injured, one to a life-threatening extent, in what appears to be a car-surfing incident, though authorities can't yet confirm the details.

The two women are being taken to hospital in Montreal from Beauharnois, near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where the incident occurred, said a spokesperson for CETAM, the paramedics' cooperative in Montérégie.

The accident happened at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Melocheville Blvd., said the spokesperson.

Police reports said the women are in their late teens or early 20s and there are indications that at least one was car-surfing and sustained a very serious head injury.

Car-surfing refers to a daredevil activity where someone rides on top of a fast-moving car.

One of the women was taken to hospital for minor injuries and the other was taken to a trauma centre for critical injuries, CETAM said.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday evening.

--With files from CTV's Cosmo Santamaria