

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating an attack that left a young man dead.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday witnesses called 9-1-1 to report several people were fighting near the intersection of Marc Aurele Fortin Blvd. and Ernest Aubin St.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground bleeding from at least one serious knife wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Police remained on the scene until at least 4 a.m.

They have not said if they have made any arrests, or if they have a description of the people involved.