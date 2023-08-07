Young man shot multiple times in downtown Montreal

A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.

At the end of the night, the medical authorities where the 28-year-old man was taken told the Montreal police (SPVM) that they feared for his life.

No arrests were made.

The shooting occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Sainte-Catherine Street West, near the intersection with Guy Street.

On arrival at the scene, SPVM officers found the victim unconscious on the pavement. The man had injuries to his upper body.

Shell casings from a firearm were found on the ground. People who may have witnessed the incident have been questioned.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM will go to the scene to examine the crime.

Police also searched the neighbourhood for any surveillance cameras that might have captured images that could help them solve the case.