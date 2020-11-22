SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUE. -- A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a collision on Saturday night in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 40 minutes south of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported that officers were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m., near km 50 of Highway 35.

A sport utility vehicle was travelling in a southerly direction when it deviated from its lane and partially ended up on the other side of the central reserved lane, where it was struck, according to police spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The driver of the SUV, who was alone on board, sustained severe injuries.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital, says Sergeant Bilodeau.

He remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.