Young man arrested after another man was stabbed during a fight
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after another man was stabbed in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to the corner of Ontario St. and Nicolet St. at 3:05 a.m.
Officers found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower body, and he was transported to the hospital.
Police say there is no fear for his life.
Initial police information suggests that the stabbing was the result of a conflict within a group of people that escalated until the man was stabbed.
There were no other injuries or arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
Liz Truss set to become U.K. prime minister
Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party's new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister.
Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant
Tension still gripped Europe's largest nuclear plant Monday, a day before UN inspectors were due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at the Ukrainian site that has been engulfed by Russia's war on its neighbour.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
March honours 100-year anniversary of Chinese student school strike over segregation
The first day of school in Victoria one hundred years ago marked the start of a student strike over segregation that helped Chinese-Canadians solidify their place in a country that was not always welcoming, say historians and cultural experts.
Southwest China quake leaves 21 dead, triggers landslides
At least 21 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Toronto
-
Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College
A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
London
-
London police investigating two suspicious fires Sunday morning
The London Police Street Crime Unit was busy Sunday morning investigating a pair of suspicious fires.
-
Road reopens in Tillsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Early morning gunshots rock Sault neighborhood, police say
Officers are investigating gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street West Monday morning after reports of early morning gunfire.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'Bad beyond argument': B.C. court dismisses claim opposing federal, provincial COVID-19 measures
A B.C. judge has ruled that a lawsuit opposing federal and provincial COVID-19 restrictions cannot proceed in its current form, noting its claims of "global conspiracies" and "crimes against humanity" can't be adjudicated in civil court.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
2 homes destroyed, 2 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted four homes.
-
Stampeders looking for redemption against Elks in Labour Day Classic
Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday's game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks.
Kitchener
-
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
YVR experiences busiest Labour Day weekend since start of pandemic
It was a busy day at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, causing some frustration among travellers.
-
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
-
Delta police considering expansion of body-cam pilot program
One Metro Vancouver police force is considering expanding its use of body-worn cameras for officers.
Edmonton
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
Windsor
-
‘It was like a bomb went off’: Vehicle crashes into South Windsor home
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a South Windsor home Saturday night, police say.
-
'We have a full house': Move-in day at University of Windsor
Hundreds of new university students have come to Windsor, ready to call the city home for the next few years. That's because Sunday was move-in day at the University of Windsor's residence buildings.
-
Former pro boxer Kara Ro to make in-ring return, 11 years after last fight
Eleven years after she stepped away from boxing due to a sudden loss in her personal life and nagging back injuries, former Windsor talk radio host Kara Ro will make her return to the ring.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Bombers beat Riders in Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got a timely interception from Nick Hallett in the final minutes of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-18.
-
CP rail locomotives involved in 'minor' derailment in Regina
Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed that two of its locomotives derailed entering its Regina Yard on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
More students get back to school Tuesday and masks are optional
When the school bell rings Tuesday, tens of thousands of students in the capital will make their grand return to the classroom.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.