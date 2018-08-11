Featured Video
Young Liberals host annual convention
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 3:35PM EDT
The Young Liberals held their annual convention in Montreal on Saturday, and it didn't take long for the members to begin attacking CAQ leader Francois Legault.
Just five minutes into the first speech, Legault's committment to Canada was called into question.
"I don't think he can be trusted in Canada," premier Philippe Couillard said. "I've never heard any committment towards Canada. He tolerates Canada."
