Some great news to ring in the New Year – Ellie White has been cleared by doctors to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant in two weeks.

The six-year-old girl has been fighting leukemia. In mid-December, her family was told there was a bone marrow match – amazing, because according to Hema-Quebec, finding a bone marrow match is as rare as winning the Lotto 6/49. There are over 15 million different combinations that need to match up for a transplant to take place.

She was not out of the woods, yet, though. Before she could undergo surgery, Ellie needed to take a test to show that there were not any remaining cancer cells in her body. If there were, she’d have to undergo another round of chemotherapy before getting the transplant.

But she didn’t have to go through all that: Ellie’s test came out clean.



She has been cleared by doctors to go ahead with the surgery.

The donor, who is anonymous, will have their bone marrow extracted in mid-January and Ellie will receive the transplant within 48 hours of donation.



Ellie's story resulted in hundreds of people undergoing a swab test to see if they could be a possible match for her or another person in need of a bone marrow translant.