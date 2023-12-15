Young hockey player seriously injured after being hit by puck in Saint-Eustache

An 11-year-old boy is in hospital after receiving a puck in the throat during a practice session Tuesday evening in Saint-Eustache, about 40 minutes away from Montreal.

According to Saint-Eustache police, the incident took place at the Walter-Buswell complex.

Noovo Info confirms the child was taken to a Montreal hospital, and as of Wednesday afternoon, remains in intensive care.

"The Saint-Eustache minor hockey association and all its members are saddened by the accident that injured our young player," the association said. "We are working with the town to offer the necessary support to members who witnessed the accident. We are aware that the emotional impact is immense."

The case is under investigation, but police say there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved.

Hockey Quebec has also offered its support to the young hockey player and his family.