Young girl with rare disorder has had over 20 procedures at Montreal Children's

Rita-Elinor Katz has a rare genetic disorder called Pfeiffer Sydrome, which she has received treatment for at the Montreal Children's Hospital. (Christine Long/CTV News) Rita-Elinor Katz has a rare genetic disorder called Pfeiffer Sydrome, which she has received treatment for at the Montreal Children's Hospital. (Christine Long/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon