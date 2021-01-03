LAVAL -- Emergency services were called to a Laval home on Sunday night, but could not save the life of a young girl.

Police said they received a call at 2:30 p.m. about a seven-year-old girl who wasn't breathing. When paramedics arrived to the scene on Bouthillier St. in Chomedey, they began resuscitation procedures.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Though the cause of death is unknown, police said there are no suspects in the death, including the parents.

An autopsy will be conducted.