Young driver ejected from vehicle and killed in Saint-Roch-Ouest
A young driver was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash in the Lanaudière region.
The accident occurred on Saturday night, around 10 p.m., on Highway 25 south, at km 44 in the municipality of Saint-Roch-Ouest, about a half hour northeast of the Island of Montreal.
"According to initial information, the vehicle in question rolled over. Three men were on board, and the driver, an 18-year-old man, was ejected,'' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie.
"He suffered serious injuries. He was transported to hospital, where unfortunately, he died. The other two passengers were not seriously injured."
An SQ investigator specializing in collision investigations went to the scene during the night to analyze the scene.
"A dangerous manoeuvre could be the cause of this crash," said Savoie.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 23, 2023.
