Montreal

    • Young driver dies in crash in Saint-Isidore, Beauce

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    A young driver crashed and died early Saturday morning in Saint-Isidore, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

    For reasons yet to be determined, the young man lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a ditch on Route du Président-Kennedy (173) at around 3:30 a.m.

    "The jaws of life had to be used to remove the victim from his vehicle," explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Camille Savoie.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Route 173, located in the Nouvelle-Beauce RCM, has been closed in both directions between Rang de la Grande-Ligne and Route Coulombe for the duration of the investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News