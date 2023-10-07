Young driver dies in crash in Saint-Isidore, Beauce

A young driver crashed and died early Saturday morning in Saint-Isidore, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

For reasons yet to be determined, the young man lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a ditch on Route du Président-Kennedy (173) at around 3:30 a.m.

"The jaws of life had to be used to remove the victim from his vehicle," explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Camille Savoie.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 173, located in the Nouvelle-Beauce RCM, has been closed in both directions between Rang de la Grande-Ligne and Route Coulombe for the duration of the investigation.