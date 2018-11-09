

CTV Montreal





A child believed by police to be about six years old and a man in his fifties were both shot tonight in Kirkland, on the West Island. According to one, unconfirmed report, the child’s father could be the suspected shooter.

The drama unfolded just after 7 p.m. A man opened fire on the boy and the middle-aged male for an undetermined reason. Both were hit, the boy reportedly in the stomach, and were rushed to hospital in serious condition, although police do say that the two victims are conscious and talking to police. They do not believe the injuries sustained by the victims are life-threatening.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home at the corner of Montrose Drive and Chemin Ste. Marie shortly after the shooting. Police set up a perimeter surrounding the home. The standoff has since ended. Police say they now have the suspect in custody.