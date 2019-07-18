Featured Video
Yoga with Sheep
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:04PM EDT
Name of the event: Yoga avec les moutons
Date:
- Recurring every Tuesday evening until August 20th
Address:
-
Parc Maisonneuve, 4601 Sherbrooke St E, Montreal
- (Behind the community gardens located at the corner of 31e avenue and Rosemont Blvd.)
Time:
- 17:30 – 18:30
A short description of the event: Participants will join in a one-hour yoga class in the company of goat and sheep! Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat.
Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information:
- Park People (non-profit)
-
Heather Risdon
- 416-968-7311 ext: 235
- hrisdon@argylepr.com