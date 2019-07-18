Name of the event: Yoga avec les moutons

Date:

Recurring every Tuesday evening until August 20th

Address:

Parc Maisonneuve, 4601 Sherbrooke St E, Montreal (Behind the community gardens located at the corner of 31e avenue and Rosemont Blvd.)



Time:

17:30 – 18:30

A short description of the event: Participants will join in a one-hour yoga class in the company of goat and sheep! Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: