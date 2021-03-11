MONTREAL -- Several YMCAs including the one on the West Island and downtown Montreal won't be reopening their fitness facilities this year.

The administration says it's because their financial situation is precarious due to pandemic restrictions and they're losing too much money.

Ys lost $20 million in 2020 and they expect to lose more in 2021.

Recently, the City of Montreal and one of its boroughs purchased land next to the NDG Y for $10 million, and some boroughs in Montreal are paying Ys to use facilities for city services.

YMCA president Stephane Vaillancourt said it's time to rethink how the Ys are used.

"Could it include other organizations within the building? It could. Could the YMCA become a tenant in a building that's not owned by the YMCA anymore? That could be a formula as well," said Vaillancourt.

Vaillancourt said the Y is appealing to partners to help the organization out of its financial difficulties.

"We are not abandoning these communities in any way" he said.

"If we are launching an appeal for partners, it's because we believe in the potential of finding partners and making that happen. For us, it's just to make sure we protect the integrity of the YMCA and not affect negatively, the other programs that have been running all year last year."