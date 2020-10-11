MONTREAL -- There isn't much humour to be found in Montreal, or the world's, current situation. But the boys from beloved web series YidLife Crisis have given it a shot.

'A Call to Montreal' is a comedic love letter to Montreal by duo Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman.

“Probably the best medicine is whatever Trump is taking right now, that's working very well for him in some capacity. After that, laughter is known universally to be very powerful,” said Batalion.

“It's time for a little pick-me-up now that we've gone through the SAQ and the cannabis queue,” added Elman. “Now it's time for the YidLife queue.”

