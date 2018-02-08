

The Canadian Press





Yellow Pages increased its loss to $586.3 million or 22.33 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $431.6 million or $16.35 per share last year.

Net losses in the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016 are mainly attributed to charges of $507 million and $600 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016, respectively, related to the write-down of intangible assets and other intangible assets and goodwill.

Quarterly revenues increased from $202.7 million a year ago to $183.8 million this year.

This 9.4 percent decline is mainly attributed to lower print revenues in the YP sector. Media revenues and digital solutions totaled $137 million, down 4.3 percent from the same period last year due to decreases in the YP segment.

Printed revenues decreased 21.6 percent year-over-year to $46.7 million due to lower print media customers as a result of expense transition from printed marketing to digital marketing.

Total revenue decreased 8.8 percent year-over-year to $745.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to lower revenue from continuing operations and print media.

The net loss was $589.3 million, a diluted loss of $22.32 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to a net loss of $403.7 million, a diluted loss of $15.23 per share, for the corresponding period last year.