Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).

The pubs, which boast several locations across the Greater Montreal area, will be renamed Maison Publique Orchard, and the owners insist the name change won't affect the customer experience.

Last spring, the French language watchdog sent letters to the pub's management saying its name did not comply with the province's language laws.

Owner Joe Pilotte says he was ordered to modify the signs because of a lack of French writing.

Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when being displayed in a permanent location.

At the time, Pilotte lamented that the Ye Olde Orchard's sign doesn't have either an English or French descriptor.