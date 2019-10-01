Xavier Dolan is back with 'Matthias and Maxime,' a new film about friendship
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8:03PM EDT
Quebec writer, director and actor Xavier Dolan is back with another film.
'Matthias and Maxime' is Dolan's latest – a film about the messy, intense, bonding friendships that shape our lives.
Rife with inside jokes in the dialogue, 'Matthias and Maxime' is about a gang of friends who feel more complete when they are together, even as they begin their 30s and circumstances are starting to pull them apart.
The film opens in theatres next week.
