

CTV News Montreal





Quebec writer, director and actor Xavier Dolan is back with another film.

'Matthias and Maxime' is Dolan's latest – a film about the messy, intense, bonding friendships that shape our lives.

Rife with inside jokes in the dialogue, 'Matthias and Maxime' is about a gang of friends who feel more complete when they are together, even as they begin their 30s and circumstances are starting to pull them apart.

The film opens in theatres next week.

Watch the video above for more details.