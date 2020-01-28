MONTREAL -- The X Games scheduled for next month in Chongli, China have been postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus, organizers announced Tuesday.

"Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the X Games Chongli 2020 event will be postponed until a later date," organizers wrote Tuesday on the official X Games Twitter account. "The safety of our athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation."

No new date for the Chongli event has yet to be announced.

The February X Games competition was to take place Feb. 21 to 23 in Chongli, northwest of Beijing, at the Secret Garden ski resort, where the alpine events will take place as part of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. China was to host the X Games for the first time in its history.

The decision comes just days after the conclusion of the X Games event in Aspen, Colorado, where Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot emerged victorious from the big air event on Saturday, earning a seventh career gold medal at the X Games by finishing ahead of Mark McMorris of Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.