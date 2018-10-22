Wyman Memorial United Church of Canada is having a huge (thousands) English used book sale with some French books available on

Oct 26, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and

Oct 27, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

We have a large selection of fiction, non-fiction, reference, children’s, special books and magazines available at lowest prices; books 2 for $1.00. There is also a large selection of military books ( Air Force, Navy, Infantry ). This is a great chance to stock up on your fall and winter reading.

Don’t miss this popular event!

All proceeds to go to local and international charitable projects.

Thank you for your continued support. This event would not be possible without you.

Should anyone wish to donate books and/or jigsaw puzzles to the Wyman Outreach Mega Book Sale, either put them in the bin provided outside or make arrangements with the office at 450-458-4912 between 9am and noon, Tuesday to Friday.