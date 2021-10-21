MONTREAL -- Halfway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an unlikely fundraiser features ropes, pins, and body slams.

Yes, an upcoming wresting event will raise money for the Quebec Beast Cancer Foundation.

“It's definitely a different kind of fundraiser,” said event organizer Jean-Francois Huppe. “But it's easier to organize when you have a passion for it.”

Huppe has lost a friend to breast cancer.

“Mariana Bayola,” said Huppe. “(she) was a colleague of mine who unfortunately passed away at the age of 43.”

“It really hit home,” he said, and he’s not alone.

“I lost my step-mother to breast cancer last month,” said wrestling promotion company Federation Monteregienne de Lutte co-founder Eric Ouimet.

“To do a show for that cause … it was a no brainer,” he said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation says grassroots fundraisers like this one generate one fifth of its revenues

“In Quebec, we have 6,700 new cases (of breast cancer) diagnosed every year,” said Karine Ippersiel, president of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

“Every dollar … makes a difference,” she said. “And every dollar fundraised in Quebec is always reinvested in Quebec only -- to serve our community to serve those affected here at home.”

Tickets cost $27 on Fédération Montérégienne de Lutte’s website.

For more details, watch CTV's Christine Long's video report above.