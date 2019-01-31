Featured Video
Would-be thieves ram Garda World truck with front-end loader
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 8:23AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 4:26PM EST
An armed robbery in Brossard of an armoured Garda World truck failed on Wednesday night as the would-be thieves fled empty handed.
At 9:00 p.m., the truck was parked in front of a bank branch on Taschereau Blvd. near Peltier Blvd. Once the guards were in the bank, the suspects chained the doors shut to lock them in.
They drove into the truck several times with a front-end loader in an effort to force open the vehicle’s rear doors, but fled the scene without stealing anything.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and no arrests have yet been made.
