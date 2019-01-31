Featured Video
Would-be thieves ram Garda World truck with excavator
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 8:23AM EST
An armed robbery in Brossard of an armored Garda World truck in Brossard failed on Wednesday night as the would-be thieves fled empty handed.
At 9:00 p.m., the truck was parked in front of a bank branch on Taschereau Blvd. near Peltier Blvd. Once the guards were in the bank, the suspects chained the doors shut to lock them in.
They drove into the truck several times with an excavator in an effort to force open the vehicle’s rear doors, but fled the scene without stealing anything.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and no arrests have yet been made.
Latest Montreal News
- Dizzying weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians, experts say
- Gun registry deadline: rural Quebec towns push back
- Alexandre Taillefer says he lost everything in Teo Taxi's bankruptcy
- Woman orders cat dish on Amazon, receives prohibited stun gun instead
- Ice closes St. Lawrence River for second time in a week