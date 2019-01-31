

CTV Montreal





An armed robbery in Brossard of an armored Garda World truck in Brossard failed on Wednesday night as the would-be thieves fled empty handed.

At 9:00 p.m., the truck was parked in front of a bank branch on Taschereau Blvd. near Peltier Blvd. Once the guards were in the bank, the suspects chained the doors shut to lock them in.

They drove into the truck several times with an excavator in an effort to force open the vehicle’s rear doors, but fled the scene without stealing anything.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and no arrests have yet been made.