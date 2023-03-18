'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter visits site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after a major fire ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal on March 16.
Officials are expected to address the media at 9 p.m. Saturday to provide an update on the fire, including steps that will allow investigators to access the building. The address will be streamed live on CTV's website.
One of the people missing is 18-year-old Charlie Lacroix from Terrebonne, just north of Montreal.
Her loved ones say she was staying with a friend in an Airbnb on the second floor.
"A friend of my daughter told us that she was there the night before, so we went to the police station and found out she had placed two calls at 911 in a period of three minutes saying that they couldn't get out because they were no windows in the room," her father Louis-Philippe Lacroix said.
"Hearing this news and having to break it to my boy and people is seriously the worst thing to go through as a parent," Lacroix said.
On Saturday, friends and family of the teen gathered at the site of the fire, where a makeshift memorial has grown.
People have begun laying flowers in front of the apartment building where a major fire broke out on March 16, 2023. Six people remain missing and authorities fear their bodies may be in the rubble. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
"I don't believe it. I'm in complete denial. I don't want it to be true. I just want to wake up and for it to be a bad dream," said Kelly Ann Seguin, Lacroix's friend.
Lacroix said authorities have not found his daughter's body, but members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) and Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that at least six people are missing and may be in the building.
"The information validated in the last few hours, coming from various sources, allows us to believe that there may be victims inside the rubble," said SIM captain Martin Guilbault.
Among the missing people is 75-year-old photographer Camille Maheux, who lived in the building for 30 years.
CHALLENGES FOR INVESTIGATORS
Firefighters have not yet been able to enter the building that housed an architectural firm and residences.
"At this time, it is not possible to conduct a safe search in the building, which must first be secured," Guilbault said.
"Over the weekend, officials will be working on a response plan to allow our teams to conduct a safe search while trying to preserve the heritage structure," he said.
Guilbault said authorities still do not know where the fire started or how, and an analysis is underway at the 15-unit building on Place d'Youville.
Montreal police arson commander Steve Belzil said that investigators are focused on gathering information from the people who lived in the building. He added that they had already met with the people who were hospitalized.
"Right now, we're not talking about arson. It was transferred (to the police) because we have reason to believe that there are victims, deaths."
Two of the nine people injured are still hospitalized at the burn centre of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), said Belzil.
UNAUTHORIZED AIRBNB UNITS
Some of the apartments were Airbnb units.
Montreal bylaws require building owners to acquire a classification certificate for short-term rentals such as Airbnb.
Montreal city councillor Alain Vaillancourt is responsible for public security, and he said there were no certificates issued for the building in question.
"There's only a certain sector here in Ville Marie you can have Airbnbs on Saint Catherine [Street]; this is not one of them," said Vaillancourt. "Ville Marie never received a request for a permit for an Airbnb here, and there were never complaints of an Airbnb in this building."
Alina Kuzmina and her husband were sleeping in a unit they rented on Airbnb when the fire broke out.
They escaped by jumping through a basement window.
"Once I got out of the window, I looked to the right, and I saw a person who just jumped from the window on the second floor," said Kuzmina.
She says they saw smoke seeping through the door but never heard an alarm.
“If the fire alarm went off, we probably wouldn’t have had to risk our lives, and we would have maybe had time to grab more things because a lot of our belongings were left in there,”she said.
Alina Kuzmina and her husband escaped through a basement window as the historic building in Old Montreal went up in flames on March 16, 2023. (Source: Alina Kuzmina)
With files from the Canadian Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
Mars rovers could use a Hansel and Gretel-inspired trick to explore caves on the red planet: study
Engineers at the University of Arizona have developed a system they say could allow autonomous vehicles to scout out habitats for astronauts in caves and other underground features by leaving a trail of 'breadcrumbs.'
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
Toronto
-
Snow squalls set to bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend
Snow squalls could bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend.
-
Cleanup underway after train derailment in southern Ontario
No injuries were reported and cleanup efforts are underway after a train derailed in Niagara region on Saturday morning.
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
Atlantic
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
CUPE grills P.E.I. election candidates in a pair of town hall meetings
Healthcare support workers on Prince Edward Island grilled election candidates at Saturday’s town hall meeting in Summerside.
-
Chase the Ace excitement returns to Cape Breton
It might feel like a trip back in time, but Chase the Ace fever was back in full force Saturday in Dominion, N.S.
London
-
Active fire at former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Saturday
Fire crews are currently on scene of a working fire at the former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dundas.
-
Fatal collision closes section of Charlottesville Road 10: Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County OPP is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
-
Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed
Commissioners Road West is closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.
Northern Ontario
-
Three incidents over 48-hours leads to slew of charges for a Timmins-area woman
A Timmins woman is at the centre of three incidents that took place within 48 hours of each other earlier this month, including a police chase and two occurrences of impaired driving, police said.
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
Calgary
-
RBC Training Ground seeks out Calgary’s future Olympic athletes
Calgary’s next generation of athletes are putting their physical fitness to the test in the hopes of capturing their Olympic dreams at this weekend’s RBC Training Ground talent search.
-
'Marda Lake' prompts colourful southwest Calgary protest
Signs and floating pool toys caused quite the stir near a massive puddle that accumulated in Marda Loop this month.
-
Calgarian Brady Leman's gold leads three-medal day for Canada at ski cross World Cup
Brady Leman earned a gold medal in the men's World Cup ski cross to lead a three-medal day for Canada in the event on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
-
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
-
Winter storm tracking towards Waterloo region, up to 10 cm of snow possible
Despite the start of spring being just days away, Mother Nature is set to bring another winter blast to the region with Environment Canada warning up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Afghan judge finds new beginning in B.C. after fleeing Taliban-ruled country
UBC's law school has launched a first-of-its-kind-in-Canada program aimed at helping Afghan women judges who were forced to flee their country.
-
Quarry Rock trail in North Vancouver reopened after nearly 3 years
The District of North Vancouver is home to dozens – if not hundreds – of well loved hiking trails, but until Friday, the one that is perhaps the most beloved of all had been closed for nearly three years.
-
Burnaby fire trapped family of 3 on home's upper floor, crews say
Burnaby firefighters say a family of three had to be rescued from the second floor of their home early Friday morning after flames engulfed two vehicles in their driveway.
Edmonton
-
Families of slain EPS officers to receive $100K from provincial heroes' fund
The families of two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty this week will receive $100,000 from Alberta's provincial fund for first responders, the premier says.
-
One killed in south central Edmonton garage fire
A person was killed in a Saturday evening garage fire in south central Edmonton.
-
Evander Kane's hat trick lifts Oilers past Kraken 6-4
Evander Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Edmonton Oilers gained some cushion in the Western Conference playoff chase with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg calls for volunteers to help with 'baby season'
While people look forward to the first day of spring in less than a week, the animal kingdom is gearing up for "baby season" — and that has an animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg, Ont., calling for volunteers to help raise all the little critters.
-
New exhibition showcases Windsor’s cycling history
Museum Windsor has a brand new temporary exhibition at the Chimczuk Museum that explores Windsor's cycling history.
-
Windsor hosts hundreds of swimmers for 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships
Hundreds of athletes from across Canada are in Windsor this weekend for the 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
Regina
-
Guns, bear spray and machete seized in 'high risk' traffic stop: Regina police
A routine traffic stop led to the seizure of an array of weapons by Regina police.
-
'An incredible opportunity': Tara Robinson reflects on tenure as CEO of RCMP Heritage Centre
Tara Robinson is leaving her job as CEO of Regina's RCMP Heritage Centre. She believes the institution now has the ability to become Canada's newest national museum.
-
President of Sask Party steps down, interim president chosen
The Saskatchewan Party revealed in an announcement on Saturday that its president, James Thorsteinson, will be stepping down.
Ottawa
-
Final weekend of March Break in Ottawa brings families outside
March Break is wrapping up for thousands of students across the province as the annual holiday marked the first break in three years without pandemic restrictions.
-
Hundreds celebrate Sigwan Spring Festival at Madahoki farm
As part of the March Break festivities, many families made their way to Madahòkì farm celebrating the annual Sigwan Spring Festival. Free to the public, the festival offered visitors a chance to learn more about Indigenous cultures and traditions.
-
House to Home may soon be homeless
When refugee and asylum seekers are starting a new life in Ottawa, a local charity called House to Home is one of the first stops many make after they find a place to live. But now, the charity needs a new home of its own.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just fun:' Baby Crawl event delights at Saskatoon Family Expo
Dozens of some of Saskatoon's fastest fledgling infants took over Prairieland Park Saturday to be crowned the Baby Crawl champion.
-
1 in 5 Saskatchewan residents struggling to keep up with mortgage payments: Expert
Current homeowners in the province have been struggling to keep up with mortgage payments as interest rates rise, according to a mortgage expert.
-
Stability, resources and economy just some reasons for Sask premier’s high approval rating: Expert
There are several reasons for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s high approval ratings, one political expert says.