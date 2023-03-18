'Worst thing to go through as a parent,' father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire

Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal.

One of those people is 18-year-old Charlie Lacroix.

"A friend of my daughter told us that she was there the night before, so we went to the police station and found out she had placed two calls at 911 in a period of three minutes saying that they couldn't get out because they were no windows in the room," her father Louis-Philippe Lacroix.

Lacroix will be at the site of the fire on Saturday to try and find some healing and move forward.

"Hearing this news and having to break it to my boy and people is seriously the worst thing to go through as a parent," Lacroix said.

Lacroix said authorities have not found his daughter's body, but members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) and Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that there are at least six people missing and may be in the building.

"The information validated in the last few hours, coming from various sources, allows us to believe that there may be victims inside the rubble," said SIM captain Martin Guilbault.

Guilbault said authorities still do not know where the fire started or how, and that an analysis is still underway at the 15-unit building on Place d'Youville.

Nine people were transported to hospital after the fire.

Two of the nine people injured are still hospitalized at the burns centre of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), said Steve Belzil, the SPVM's arson commander.