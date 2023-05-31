'Worst pain I've felt:' New Shriners' approach to treating children's sports injuries aims to get young athletes moving again

Kendall Horn returned to the soccer field just over a year after tearing her ACL at 15 years old. SOURCE: Kendall Horn Kendall Horn returned to the soccer field just over a year after tearing her ACL at 15 years old. SOURCE: Kendall Horn

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon