

The Canadian Press





A man has been staging a protest for several days outside the head office of clothing company Reitmans, which he accuses of stealing his slogan “Mom, I’m fine.”

Jonathan Kubben Quinonez said he wants to put pressure on the company to respect his trademark.

Since setting up a makeshift camp on Sauve St. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Quinonez said he’s received unexpected support, with neighbours offering him use of their bathrooms, people lending him camping gear or helping him charge his computer and phone.

“These are people I didn’t know. I don’t have words, it’s incredible,” he said.

Quinonez said since his arrival a week ago his lawyers and Reitmans’ have resumed talks.

The battle over “Mom, I’m fine” goes back to 2016, when Quinonez left Belgium to undertake a trip around the world. In order to reassure his mother he posted photos of the places he visited with a poster with the slogan on it in French.

The slogan soon went viral, as hundreds of thousands of people began following his adventures. Quinonez said he trademarked the phrase and was using the profits for humanitarian purposes.