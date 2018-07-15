

The Canadian Press





The French population in Montreal is expected to gather in several area bars and restaurants to watch the long-awaited World Cup finale between France and Croatia.

Owner of resto-bar Chez Alexandre, Alain Creton says he expects his space to be packed and simmering with excitement.

He believes that Quebecers will rally for their allies across the pond. Although he loves Croatia, Creton said he believes the underdog team has already accomplished a goal by reaching the final.

"Now leave us the cup!" he told The Canadian Press.

Players will the Montreal Impact will also keep an eye on the game Saturday afternoon.

French defencer Rudy Camacho says he doesn't believe that Croatia will bend easily to France.

"They really showed their talent and their passion for the game," he explained.

As for the Impact's head coach, Remi Garde, today hold special importance because he trained several of the players on the French team.

He expects them to take the game, he says, because of their experience - but lack of superiority or "overconfidence."