If you come by St. Columba House in Pointe St. Charles, you’ll quickly realize one thing.

To its patrons, the most famous Justin isn’t Bieber or Trudeau: It’s Justin Sinclair-Smith.

Sinclair-Smith, the “loveable lunch guy,” helps out with mealtime at St. Columba House, and delivers meals to people who can’t come.

He calls it the best job he’s ever had.

“It’s a social job—I joke a hell of a lot,” Sinclair-Smith said. “It’s been a social fit here.”

But it hasn’t always been this way. Growing up, Sinclair-Smith had trouble making friends. He says he wasn’t good at reading people, and he had no filter. A bright student, he ended up graduating from university.

Although after that, he struggled to find jobs and keep them.

“The social connection wasn’t there,” he explained. “I wouldn’t say I did something horrible and got fired, that never happened. It was just very laborious keeping a job.”

At age 37, Sinclair-Smith was finally diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

“Most people with Asperger’s, or on the spectrum, can only see things in smaller increments. They don’t know how to integrate their world with the world at large – so career planning is difficult, opening doors is difficult, networking is extremely frustrating and difficult,” he said.

Sinclair-Smith found, in spite of his intelligence, it’s hard to have a career if you can’t make connections. But that changed when he was hired by Meals on Wheels – where he built up a reputation as “an employer’s dream.”

Patrick De Gruyter, the coordinator at St. Columba House, says that Sinclair-Smith is not only reliable and committed, but as it turns out, the socially awkward kid grew up to be a man who’s surprisingly good with people.

“Over the last year, he’s developed these relationships with people – they trust him, he chats with them, and he’s so incredibly committed to it,” De Gruyter said. “He has a sense of ownership.”

Last month, Wal-Mart announced it was pulling out of a program that employed people with disabilities.

It’s since backtracked, but the story angered Sinclair-Smith’s boss, who says looking at a diagnosis — instead of the person—is just bad business.

“If we were making profit with our programs, which we’re not – and I’m happy about that – I would hire Justin right away as well for the same job, and he would make us profit,” De Gruyter explained.

Sinclair-Smith says that people on the spectrum provide more stability than the average employee: they’re more likely to do one or two-dimensional jobs, he says, and they’re more likely to stay in the position for a longer period of time.

Sinclair-Smith says he has no plans to leave; his boss says workers this good are not easy to replace.