Workplace accidents: 62 deaths in Quebec in 2017
(Photo courtesy of Centrale des syndicats du Quebec- CSQ)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 8:57AM EDT
April 28 marks a memorial day for those who die or are injured on the job.
The Commission for Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) says it's a day of reflection, where the public can commemorate victims, as well as those around them.
In Quebec as a whole, last year, 62 people lost their lives in an industrial accident, 18 fewer than in 2016.
An additional 168 deaths related to occupational diseases were recorded, an increase of 31 cases when compared to 2016.
In 2017, more than 86,000 people were injured at work, representing 236 accidents per day.
CNESST believes that much progress has been made over the years to improve the province's work-accident record.
To mark the day, the Quebec flag will reamin at half-mast until Monday morning in front of CNESST headquarters in Quebec City, and all of Saturday outside of the National Assembly.
