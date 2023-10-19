Workplace accident kills of Quebec City man
A work accident claimed the life of a 56-year-old man on Thursday morning in a Quebec City industrial building.
According to initial information from the Quebec City police (SPVQ), the worker was injured after "a certain load of metal on him" fell on him.
The accident occurred on Provinciale Street, in an industrial neighbourhood.
First responders arrived on the scene after a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. and performed CPR on the victim.
The man was pronounced dead in hospital.
The SPVQ deployed investigators and the Forensic Identification Unit to determine the circumstances surrounding this death.
The Workers health and safety board (CNESST) has also been notified, as the event appears to have occurred in the workplace.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2023.
