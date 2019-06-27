A video that appears to show city workers watering flowers in a downpour reminds us that there’s sometimes more than meets the eye.

The video was captured by Georges Makhlouta on Tuesday morning on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote St-Luc.

In it, a Cote St-Luc city truck is spraying flowers during a downpour, which seems like a waste of time and resources.

“It's pouring rain and the guy is watering the plants,” said Makhlouta when he sent the video to CTV News.

After speaking with the City of Cote St-Luc, it turns out that’s not what’s happening at all.

A city spokesperson said the workers are in fact fertilizing the plants, a process that looks identical to watering them.

The fertilizer contains water and must be applied during rainy weather because it can burn plants on sunny days, said spokesperson Darryl Levine.

Levine said people often ask the city why they’re ‘watering’ in a downpour, and that they’re considering putting a sign on the truck to dispel any confusion.



Makhlouta said he appreciated clearing it up.

"We learn every day," he said.