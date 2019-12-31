MONTREAL -- Workers in charge of refuelling planes at both Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Mirabel Airport walked off the job Tuesday.

This comes after they rejected a deal presented by their union last week by a vote of 90 per cent.

Some 99 per cent of members had earlier voted in favour of the strike.

"What we want is an employment contract that respects the workers. It’s disappointing to have to go on strike to make the employer understand that,” said union executive Peter Tsoukalas. “Our attitude has not change. Our intention is to reach a win-win agreement… We were disappointed to see the employer mobilize its resources to try to invalidate our right to strike.”

In a statement Tuesday, Swissport said it had has filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) alleging that the union did not bargain in good faith. The complaint was heard Monday and both sides are waiting for a ruling, the company said.

Trudeau airport officials say they are working with Swissport “to rapidly deploy its contingency plan, including providing managers with access to restricted zones so that they can ensure the continuation of aircraft refuelling activities.”

"We want to reassure the travelling public and our customers that we have the properly trained resources in place to continue refueling activities," Swissport said in a statement. "We are working with airport authorities to minimize any disruptions to travellers.

"So far, it is business as usual and we will be keeping a close watch to ensure that it remains this way.Officials note they are monitoring the situation, but the dispute could result in flight delays."

The contract for unionized workers, including aircraft refuellers, mechanics, dispatchers and maintenance employees, ended last August.

The workers say their main concerns are wages and work-life balance.