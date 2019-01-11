

CTV Montreal





Workers at the Becancour aluminum smelter have been locked out for the past year.

Alcoa and Rio Tinto locked out 1,030 unionized employees one year ago Friday after they rejected a contract offer.

Since then managers have been maintaining operations at one of three production lines.

The union said the key issues in the dispute are a company plan to introduce a new member-funded pension plan instead of a defined benefit plan and recognition of workers' seniority, particularly regarding employee transfers and turnover.

The Mayor of Becancour, Jean-Guy Dubois, said the lockout has been devastating for the community, and he hopes the labour dispute ends soon.