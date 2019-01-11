Workers at the Becancour aluminum smelter have been locked out for the past year.

Alcoa and Rio Tinto locked out 1,030 unionized employees one year ago Friday after they rejected a contract offer.

Since then managers have been maintaining operations at one of three production lines.

The union said the key issues in the dispute are a company plan to introduce a new member-funded pension plan instead of a defined benefit plan and recognition of workers' seniority, particularly regarding employee transfers and turnover.

The Mayor of Becancour, Jean-Guy Dubois, said the lockout has been devastating for the community, and he hopes the labour dispute ends soon.