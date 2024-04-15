MONTREAL
    • Worker seriously injured after fall at Montreal Olympic Stadium

    A view of Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Monday, April 15, 2024. (CTV News) A view of Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Monday, April 15, 2024. (CTV News)
    A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.

    The fire department was called at around 12:15 after receiving a 911 call. A Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal spokesperson said it was a "quick rescue" and the man was sent to hospital.

    Urgences-santé told Noovo Info that the man, who is in his 30s, was breathing and was conscious when paramedics arrived, and that he suffered "traumatic injuries."

    Officials at the Olympic Park did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News on Monday afternoon. 

    Meanwhile, Quebec's workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), has opened an investigation into the incident. 

    The Olympic Stadium suffered serious water and smoke damage after a fire on March 21, which is now the subject of an investigation by Montreal police's arson squad. More than 275 crews are now involved in cleaning up parts of the building that were damaged and to carry out air quality tests.

    With files from Noovo Info

