Worker at Montreal water treatment plant critically injured after dramatic fall

A worker was critically injured early Friday morning after falling dozens of feet at a Montreal wastewater treatment plant.

According to paramedics, a man in his 40s plummeted between 30 and 35 feet at the Jean-R. Marcotte treatment station in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. Specialized equipment was reportedly used to retrieve the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come.