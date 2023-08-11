Worker at Montreal water treatment plant critically injured after dramatic fall
A worker was critically injured early Friday morning after falling dozens of feet at a Montreal wastewater treatment plant.
According to paramedics, a man in his 40s plummeted between 30 and 35 feet at the Jean-R. Marcotte treatment station in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. Specialized equipment was reportedly used to retrieve the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Worker at Montreal water treatment plant critically injured after dramatic fall
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
DEVELOPING | Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers unexploded WWII bomb
Some 14,000 people were evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin Friday after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb.
300,000-year-old skull found in China unlike any early human seen before
An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found, potentially pointing to a new branch in the human family tree, according to new research.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help curb the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
DEVELOPING | Federal officials to provide wildfire update amid devastating season
Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be speaking alongside Housing Minister Steve Clark in Mississauga on Friday, days after a scathing report found the government’s Greenbelt plans “favoured” certain developers.
-
Man pushed at Toronto subway station dies in hospital weeks after attack
A 69-year-old man who was pushed to the ground at a downtown Toronto subway station last month has died in the hospital, police say.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help curb the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
UPEI issues apology, releases two women who accused former school president of sexual harassment from NDAs
The University of Prince Edward Island has released two women who accused the former school president of sexual harassment from non-disclosure agreements, and issued a public apology Thursday.
-
Independent review needed of N.S. flooding preparedness and response, says opposition
Opposition politicians and the mayor of a Nova Scotia municipality devastated by floods say the province should order an external review of the response to the recent disaster.
London
-
'Malahide Athletic Centre': Group bringing $7.5M year-round indoor sports facility to rural Elgin County
In the small hamlet of Mount Salem, Ont. is a group with a big vision. Parents, coaches and business people are working toward building an indoor, multi-use sports dome.
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
Victim injured during carjacking in city’s south end
London police are investigating a carjacking that took place Thursday evening that left one person with injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
As strike continues, incident on the picket line in Cochrane under investigation
CUPE members who work for the Town of Cochrane are on strike – it began 11 days ago. Members say a grader operator tried to break their line at Commando Lake Park putting some of their members in harm's way.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
North Bay to host regatta championships Saturday
North Bay Canoe Club is hosting the Eastern Ontario Division U12 and U14 Regatta Championships on Trout Lake Saturday.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Longest heat wave of the year heading to B.C.
The province’s top emergency officials are urging British Columbians to prepare for what they anticipate will be the longest heat wave of the summer, and the possibility it will lead to health issues for some.
-
B.C. minister promises answers in horrific foster abuse case, apologizes to grandmother
B.C.'s minister of children and family development has offered an apology and agreed to meet with the grieving grandmother of a boy from the Fraser Valley who died in foster care.
-
'It's all gone': Travellers fleeing deadly Maui wildfires arrive at Vancouver airport
Relieved travellers arrived at the Vancouver airport Thursday after fleeing from the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Edmonton
-
Elks lose at home again as Blue Bombers come back to win
Backup quarterback Dru Brown threw four touchdowns and 307 yards in a relief appearance as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers erased a 22-0 deficit to defeat the hapless Edmonton Elks 38-29.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Windsor
-
Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County
Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video vindicates Windsorite charged with being at the Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Democracy Fund has released video to CTV News that shows protestor Eric Lemmon’s perspective on the police enforcement on Feb. 13, 2022.
-
Two suspects wanted for vandalising construction zones
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in connection to a vandalism investigation.
Regina
-
NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins
The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed byelection victories in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.
-
North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series
North Regina Little League defeated Vancouver's Little Mountain Baseball 4-3 on Thursday to earn the Canadian title and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
-
Sask. premier, opposition leader jointly slam federal net-zero target
Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP opposition are against the federal government’s clean electricity regulations, with Premier Moe calling it "unaffordable, unrealistic, and unconstitutional."
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
Saskatoon
-
NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins
The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed byelection victories in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.