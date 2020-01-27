MONTREAL -- The Victoria Bridge and part of the Bonaventure Expressway will close this week for maintenance, the provincial ministry of transportation said on Monday.

Canadian National will perform maintenance on the Victoria Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29., the ministry wrote in a press release. As a result, the bridge's Montreal-bound lane will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.

Two lanes will still be open towards Montreal both days, between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m., and two lanes will be open towards the South Shore between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., as is usually the case.

Freight trucks are not permitted on the Victoria Bridge.

If poor weather prevents the repair work from being completed, the closures could be delayed, the ministry wrote.

In a separate statement, the corporation that manages the Champlain Bridge said part of the Bonaventure Expressway would close overnight on Monday, Jan. 27, Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Each night, the lanes of the Expressway heading towards the Champlain Bridge will be closed at Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy Ave./Port of Montreal) starting at 10 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.