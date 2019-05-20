Featured Video
Work on Vendome-MUHC tunnel closes bus loop until August
Work on a tunnel connecting Vendome metro station to the MUHC superhospital will close the station's bus loop until August, leading to temporary bus stops for several routes being placed on De Maisonneuve.
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 5:02PM EDT
Work on the Vendome metro station could cause some traffic havoc in the coming months.
Starting on May 20, the bus loop around the station will be closed due to construction of a tunnel between the station and the MUHC superhospital. The loop will remain closed until August.
The closure mean bus stops for the 37, 90, 102, 104,2015 and 124 will be moved to the north side of De Maisonneuve. The STM warned cyclists using the bike path that those temporary bus stops will likely lead to more pedestrians in the area.
In a statement, the STM said to ensure safety in the area, there will be a heightened presence of police officers and traffic controllers during the construction period.
