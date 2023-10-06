Montreal

    • Work on Lac-Megantic rail bypass begins

    LAC-MEGANTIC, Qc -

    Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced the start of preliminary work on the Lac-Megantic rail bypass on Friday.

    Ottawa is paying for the work, but the municipality is in charge, Rodriguez said.

    He also announced that the federal government has reached an agreement with Canadian Pacific Kansas City for the work.

    On July 6, 2013, a major fire broke out overnight when a 72-tank train derailed in the heart of the city. The tragedy claimed the lives of 47 people.

    This story will be updated.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 6, 2023.

