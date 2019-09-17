Women’s Time Out Craft Fair
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:54AM EDT
Women’s Time Out Craft Fair
Saturday, October 26th, 10-3
Veteran’s Hall (Legion)
141 Grand Moulin St.
Deux Montagnes
Knitting, jams, jewellery, baking, lunch room
If you need to info: email mctwood@videotron.ca or at 450 473 1931
Latest Montreal News
- After a public outcry, Dorval will drop specific breeds from its proposed dangerous dogs bylaw
- Montreal man who pleaded guilty to killing his baby fires his lawyers, wants to change his plea
- A Quebec cabinet minister has announced she has lung cancer
- Plante's election wish list centres on environment, green infrastructure, social housing
- Gunman fires shots at Uber car in Montreal North