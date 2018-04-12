

CTV Montreal





Two of Montreal’s largest homeless shelters for women are asking for help. Despite helping hundreds of women every year, they say their funding is only a fraction of the amount received by homeless shelters for men.

For almost 90 years, Le Chainon has provided shelter, meals, and support for Montreal’s most vulnerable women.

But despite its success and longevity, more than 90 per cent of its budget constitutes private donations. It barely receives any grants from the Quebec government, unlike shelters for men, which receive up to 50 per cent of public financing.

“It appears that we’re not, we do not deserve or there’s no money for us [other] than what we have – it’s really crumbs we receive,” explained Marcele Lamarche, Le Chainon’s executive director.

Le Chainon isn’t alone. The Old Brewery Mission runs a unit reserved for women, called the Patricia Mackenzie Pavillion.

But unlike its equivalent for men, only 2 per cent of its funding comes from public grants.

“What we need is stable financing, so we can continue offering services,” said Florence Portes, the pavillion’s director.

“There used to be a time when all we supplied was room and board,” she explained. “But now, we provide social services and psychological help.”

To illustrate the unfairness, the two shelters compared their help to a meal: a full table shows the value of help hiven to men’s shelters, whereas a nearly-bare table shows the help given to Le Chainon and the Patricia Mackenzie Pavillion.

It makes the women’s shelters that much more vulnerable to the whims of donors.

“I need security and to consolidate my budget so I can do like everybody else – I’m not in fear I might lose one, two, three donors that make a huge difference,” Lamarche added.

The two groups said they’re not wishing to take away the financing from any of the other shelters. What they’re pressing for, they said, is an equal share of the resources.