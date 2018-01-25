Women In Media workshop
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 1:08PM EST
Name of the event: Women In Media workshop
Date: Wednesday February 7th, 2018
Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Address: CUTV 2110 Mackay, 4th floor
Description of event: This informative workshop is for Women who are professionals in media or students to network and learn about various aspects of media from a group of professional panelists. During this workshop, we will discuss film financing, film distribution and ACTRA (Association for actors). Space is limited so attendees must rsvp- to info@zensamedia.com
Organization: A collaboration between CUTV and Zensa Media International
Contact: Seema at (514) 577-2214 or info@zensamedia.com
Latest Montreal News
- Vladimir Guerrero will wear Angels, not Expos, cap into Hall of Fame
- Lawyer for SQ officer accused of manslaughter calls judge 'biased'
- Viewing at Montreal City Hall for Father Emmett Johns
- Muslims at home in Quebec: Couillard discusses mosque shooting a year later
- Hydro-Quebec awarded major, 20-year electricity deal from Massachusetts