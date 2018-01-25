Name of the event: Women In Media workshop

Date: Wednesday February 7th, 2018

Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Address: CUTV 2110 Mackay, 4th floor

Description of event: This informative workshop is for Women who are professionals in media or students to network and learn about various aspects of media from a group of professional panelists. During this workshop, we will discuss film financing, film distribution and ACTRA (Association for actors). Space is limited so attendees must rsvp- to info@zensamedia.com

Organization: A collaboration between CUTV and Zensa Media International

Contact: Seema at (514) 577-2214 or info@zensamedia.com