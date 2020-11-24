MONTREAL -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a snow plow in Cacouna, a small town on the St-Lawrence River about two hours northeast of Quebec City.

The woman had been walking along Route 132 with a stroller in the late afternoon when the pair was hit by the plow, according to provincial police (SQ). Emergency services were on site shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The woman, in her 30s, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to hospital in critical condition. The infant also had to be taken to hospital, but its injuries were minor, said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

"According to initial reports, visibility may have been reduced due to precipitation," she said.

A policeman and road controllers from Rimouski were dispatched to the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.